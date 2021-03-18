ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming Justice League plot will show Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) enlisting newfound ally Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to face an even greater threat. Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of meta-humans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Will the superheroes succeed in their mission?

And…the wait is finally over! Warner Brothers‘ Zack Snyder’s Justice League is all set for a simultaneous global release today, with its premiere on BookMyShow Stream for all superfans in India. Audiences will be able to enjoy the much-awaited superhero flick on their home screens starting 12:31 PM IST.

Taking the fandom and excitement a notch higher, BookMyShow Stream offered a pre-booking window for movie buffs who could rent or buy the movie, even before its release on the platform. Since then, BookMyShow Stream has catered to the soaring demand of DC fans in India. Not only this, the TVOD platform is also running a DC Universe theme this week for all superfans in the country, with select movies from the franchise available for renting or buying on BookMyShow Stream.

Commenting on the excitement around the film, Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow said, “We are absolutely thrilled with the phenomenal response that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has received on ‘BookMyShow Stream’. The film’s pre-release success reflects the potential that the TVOD model holds and the resulting extension in the duration of the available window for a movie’s life cycle, is a testament to India’s evolving entertainment consumption patterns when given a compelling content library with a world-class product rolled into one. We truly believe that curated and handpicked content goes a long way and with ‘BookMyShow Stream’, we will continue to bring compelling films from all over the world for Indian movie-lovers.”