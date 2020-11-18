Advtg.
Zack Snyder teases fans with new ‘Justice League’ trailer

'Justice League' black-and-white trailer is here and it gives us a glimpse at Zack Snyder’s cut of the much-loved action-thriller movie.

By Omkar Padte
Zack Snyder teases fans with new 'Justice League' trailer (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
To mark the third anniversary of the superhero film, the filmmaker and HBO Max unveiled a brand new trailer on Tuesday featuring new footage of the hotly-anticipated original vision of the film.

Snyder shared the new trailer on his Twitter handle, writing, “#UsUnited.”

The new trailer reportedly features much of the same footage that was released at DC FanDome earlier this year, except it has more blink-and-miss appearances from the likes of Cyborg, Darkseid, Superman, and Queen Hippolyta in action.

According to reports, the ‘Justice League’ trailer which debuted in August was removed from YouTube earlier this month due to music rights issues for use of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.’ Those issues have since been resolved and the and Snyder marked the occasion with the black-and-white version, with the song playing once again in the background.

The original Warner Bros and Joss Whedon’s cut of ‘Justice League,’ which released in 2017 had an underwhelming performance at the box office. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting Zack Snyder’s version after Whedon replaced the former who stepped away from the project in May 2017 following a family tragedy.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder is filming several minutes of new material for his cut of ‘Justice League’ and has already assembled some of his cast.

The highly-anticipated film will reportedly appear in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

‘Justice League’ features Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane. Jared Leto’s Joker is also set to appear in the new film.

The movie will release on HBO Max in 2021.

