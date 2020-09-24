Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome a ‘healthy and beautiful’ baby girl

Advtg.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are now parents.

The former One Direction star and supermodel announced the sweet and special news that they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Announcing the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Zayn Malik, 27, posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl’s tiny hand clutching his finger.

Advtg.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he wrote alongside the sweet snap.

Zayn Malik added further: “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

In a separate post on her Instagram, Gigi Hadid shared her own touching message, writing: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Advtg.

At this time, the pair is keeping their newborn daughter’s name under wraps.

After fans began speculating earlier this year that the couple was expecting their first child, the 25-year-old US model confirmed she was expecting in April, while appearing on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms,” Hadid told chat show host Jimmy Fallon at the time. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support.”

Advtg.

Prior to the pregnancy, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly had and on-and-off relationship for over five years.

The couple started dating in 2015, only to announce their separation in 2018.