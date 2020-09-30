Home Hollywood News

Zendaya has been tapped to play the role of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of iconic girl group The Ronettes

By Omkar Padte
Zendaya to play Ronnie Spector in new biopic
Zendaya is reportedly in talks to star in a big movie.

The 24-year-old actress has been tapped to play the role of Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of iconic girl group The Ronettes in an upcoming biopic film.

The new biopic will focus on the early stages of Spector’s career, especially on the formation of the Ronettes band. The upcoming movie will also feature her divorce from Phil Spector and her famous fight for her rights to the music of The Ronettes in the divorce proceedings.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be handled by A24 and New Regency, and Marc Platt will serve as a producer, reports Deadline. Jonathan Greenfield and Ronnie

Spector will be serving as executive producers along with Zendaya herself.

According to the agency, the production companies have procured Ronnie Spector’s life rights along with the rights to her autobiography Be My Baby, named after The Ronettes’ 1963 hit which she wrote alongside Vince Waldron.

Spector has personally picked Zendaya for the role.

The filmmakers are also trying to rope in Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jack Sibblies Drury to write the script for the upcoming biopic, reports Variety.

Meanwhile, the ‘Spiderman: Far From Home’ star made history by becoming the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’

Zendaya is currently gearing up for the release of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune,’ alongside Timothee Chalamet. The film is scheduled to release in December. She will also be seen in the Netflix film ‘Malcolm & Marie,’ which also stars John David Washington in the lead role.

