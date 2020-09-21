Zendaya surprises all with historic 2020 Emmy Awards win

Zendaya made history on Sunday night with her surprise victory, becoming the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award.

The 24-year-old actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series honour on Sunday for her performance in ‘Euphoria’.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a drug addict in the HBO’s high school drama series.

She has reportedly made history with this win, not only for becoming the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category but also for being the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis, who won in 2015 for How To Get Away With Murder.

During her acceptance speech, the former Disney star thanked her family, team and ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based the series on his own battle with drug addiction. “I’m so grateful for Rue.

“I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she added. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope for young people.”

“And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Apart from Zendaya, the Emmy Awards 2020’s nominations in the category of ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ included Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark), Comer (Killing Eve) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Emmy Awards 2020 was reportedly held virtually from the actors’ homes across the United States, with a part of the audience also being present at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.