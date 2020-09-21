Home Hollywood News

Zendaya surprises all with historic 2020 Emmy Awards win

Zendaya made history on Sunday night with her surprise victory, becoming the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award.

By Omkar Padte
Zendaya surprises all with historic 2020 Emmy Awards win
Zendaya surprises all with historic 2020 Emmy Awards win (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)

Zendaya made history on Sunday night with her surprise victory, becoming the youngest actress to win the Emmy Award.

The 24-year-old actress won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series honour on Sunday for her performance in ‘Euphoria’.

Zendaya plays Rue Bennett, a drug addict in the HBO’s high school drama series.

Advtg.

She has reportedly made history with this win, not only for becoming the youngest-ever Emmy winner in the category but also for being the second-ever Black woman to win the category, following Viola Davis, who won in 2015 for How To Get Away With Murder.

During her acceptance speech, the former Disney star thanked her family, team and ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson.

“I appreciate you so much; you’re my family,” said Zendaya, addressing Levinson, who based the series on his own battle with drug addiction. “I’m so grateful for Rue.

Advtg.

“I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story.”

“I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating,” she added. “But I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there. I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope for young people.”

“And I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Advtg.

Apart from Zendaya, the Emmy Awards 2020’s nominations in the category of ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ included Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Laura Linney (Ozark), Comer (Killing Eve) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

Emmy Awards 2020 was reportedly held virtually from the actors’ homes across the United States, with a part of the audience also being present at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Advtg.
Previous articleHappy Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s item songs will make you groove
Next articleAkshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for ‘Bellbottom’!

Related Articles

News

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reunion turns flirty at Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read

Omkar Padte - 0
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited on-screen again, and things got a little steamy between the former couple.
Read more
News

Tabu to present Tribute Awards at Toronto film fest this year

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Bollywood actress Tabu will join a bevy of Hollywood stars to introduce prize winners at the TIFF Tribute Awards of the prestigious...
Read more
News

Most Hollywood projects lack diversity: 'The O.C.' star Tate Donovan

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Simran SethiNew Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Tate Donovan, who is best known for his role of Jimmy Cooper in the drama series,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Dolly J's latest collection Gulenaar

Dolly J’s latest collection a salute to confident women

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Designer Dolly J's latest couture collection celebrates body confidence and ethnicity. The designer launched her collection 'Gulenaar' on Day 3 of the...
Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Julia Garner bags 2nd consecutive Emmy Award

Naagin 5 Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of Raveena Tandon’s tip tip barsa paani and Sridevi’s Chandni look

Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna’s sizzling yellow saree look reminds fans of...

Raghav Juyal

How does Raghav Juyal turn evil on screen

Footfairy, &pictures original film teaser

Can fairies turn into your worst nightmare?

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for 'Bellbottom'!

Akshay Kumar breaks his 18 year rule for ‘Bellbottom’!

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks