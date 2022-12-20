scorecardresearch
InternationalNews

'Zero Dark Thirty' star cancels 2023 music tour after poor ticket sales

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Zero Dark Thirty’ actor John Barrowman has cancelled his upcoming UK tour saying that slow ticket sales have made it unviable. The actor, 55, known for roles in popular TV shows such as ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Arrow’, was due to embark on a tour next year following the release of his album ‘Centre Stage’, ‘The Mirror’ reports.

The album was released last month and features some of his “personal favourites” from musical theatre, with John having performed in the West End and on Broadway himself.

He has just announced that his upcoming UK tour will no longer go ahead. He said there’s been “slow” ticket sales in some areas and that increased costs have made the tour unviable.

According to ‘The Mirror’, Barrowman shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, saying, “It is with huge regret that we have decided to cancel the UK tour.

“Unfortunately, tickets sales in certain parts of the UK have been slow, and with the increased costs of touring it is no longer economically viable to continue.”

“This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, and I know many of my fans will be very upset, as am I,” he added.

