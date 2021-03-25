ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Zoe Saldana: I have this duality in me right now

The pandemic made Zoe Saldana come close to her family. She has started enjoying being at home with her kids

By Glamsham Bureau
Zoe Saldana (news agency pic)
Zoe Saldana
Actress Zoe Saldana said the pandemic made her come close to her family. She adds that she has started enjoying being at home with her kids. “I am obsessed with my family. Until now, we were the ’20 minute family’ – always running off to school, to karate practice or to work,” she said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

Zoe added, “Then suddenly the waters calmed, the music stopped, and the phones stopped ringing. It was very raw and very beautiful. I want to be home, because that role is becoming more real to me. I’m becoming more passionate about it than any other role I can play.”

Comparing her life to her favourite bird the Flamingo, she told Flaunt Magazine: “Not only for their beauty and elegance, but also because they love to be in herds, they mate for life, they take care of their young, and they’re gentle. Every number of years in Texas, you’ll find a flamingo in a particular area, and you sort of wonder, ‘How did he get there? Where did he come from? How far did he go to get here?’ Marco and I absolutely love those nuances.”

“I have this duality in me right now: I can keep going and achieve all these goals that I’ve always wanted for a very long time now, or I can pivot – still keep going – but in a different direction,” she added.

