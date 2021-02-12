ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Adam Levine flaunts fit body in shirtless workout session

Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine shows off his lean physique by sharing some moments from his workout sessions at home.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Maroon 5 front-man Adam Levine used social media to show off his lean physique by sharing some moments from his workout sessions at home.

Shared on Instagram Story, the short video shows the star enjoying his workout with his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Levine’s workout video showed the shirtless and heavily tattooed singer going through a challenging series of workouts, while his wife was goofing around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is set to work with singer Jason Derulo. Their new collaboration is called Lifestyle.

Derulo took to Twitter last month to share a brief video that has him dancing to the song. He is surrounded by coins and bling stuff.

“One of my fav songs I’ve done & it features @adamlevine. Had 2 go crazy for this dance ONLY video,” Derulo tweeted.  –ians/sug/pgh

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleShah Rukh Khan find these celebrations repetitive
Next articleUrvashi Rautela’s ‘Teri Lod Ve’ has a powerful meaning behind it
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Singers Jason Derulo, Adam Levine team up for ‘Lifestyle’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singers Jason Derulo and Adam Levine have joined forces for the first time. Their new collaboration is called 'Lifestyle'
Read more
Lyrics

Jason Derulo – Lifestyle Song Lyrics feat. Adam Levine

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of Lifestyle by Jason Derulo ft. Adam Levine
Read more
News

Diane Warren – roping singers was like casting in a film!

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Iconic songwriter Diane Warren is going to have an all-star line-up of singers for her upcoming debut album. She says the process of tapping...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dwayne Johnson with daughter

Dwayne Johnson: Every man needs a daughter

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Hollywood star and WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson / The Rock says all the girls in his life have turned out to be great equalisers of his life

Chloe Grace Moretz relies on exercise for mental clarity

Kylie Jenner is having ‘baby blues’

Kobe Bryant with daughter Natalie Bryant & family

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalie Bryant signs modelling contract

Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs

Kylie Jenner gives Caitlyn Jenner a makeover

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021