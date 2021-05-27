Adv.
Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez’s fairytale wedding pics

The '7 Rings' Singer Ariana Grande got married to her real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California

By Glamsham Editorial
The ‘7 Rings’ Singer Ariana Grande got married to her real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, California on 15th May, 2021. Let’s participate in their celebration & enjoy the intimate pics of Ariana Grande’s wedding.

The couple appeared as Prince and Princess and fulfilled all the conditions of a fairy tale wedding with their vibes.

Ariana posted few of her stunning pics on social media and captioned ‘5.15.21’

Ariana wore a strapless white Vera Wang gown matched with white viel on her signature ponytail.

As usual Ariana’s unusual jewellery also gathered attention which included Lorraine Schwartz pearl & diamond earrings designed one upside down representing appreciating the lowest or ‘upside-down’ moments in her life.

Source@arianagrande
