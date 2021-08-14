Bebe Rexha enjoys cooking Italian dishes

- Advertisement -

American pop singer Bebe Rexha says that gardening is one of her favourite hobbies and she also loves cooking Italian delicacies.

Rexha, who is known for belting out hits such as “Say my name” and “I’m a mess”, said, “I have a huge tomato garden in my backyard. My father grew up on a farm in Macedonia and taught me a little bit about gardening.”

The 31-year-old uses the tomatoes from her garden in the meals that she cooks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I enjoy cooking Italian dishes. Penne alla vodka is my speciality,” she told US Weekly magazine.

Bebe also has a sweet tooth.

She said, “I love baking banana bread.”

The pop star won’t let the pots and pans pile up in her kitchen, as she is obsessed with having a clean house and will not tolerate dirt or mess in any of her rooms.

She shared, “I’m a neat freak. I like to have a clean home all the time. It makes me feel good.”