Beyonce’s bodysuit images will melt you down

Beyonce's has unleashed her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and fans are loving it.

By Omkar Padte
Beyonce Knowles has unleashed her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and fans are loving it.

On Thursday, Beyonce released the second collection of her highly coveted Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce shared images of body suits, in a variety of colors such as Coral Lake Drip, Canari Drip, Azure Drip, De-Grassy Drip, Honey Drip.

#THISISMYPARK DRIP 2 October 30

