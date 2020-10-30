Advtg. Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle Beyonce’s bodysuit images will melt you down Beyonce's has unleashed her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and fans are loving it. By Omkar Padte October 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest Mix Beyonce's bodysuit images will melt you down (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)Advtg. Beyonce Knowles has unleashed her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and fans are loving it. On Thursday, Beyonce released the second collection of her highly coveted Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. Taking to Instagram, Beyonce shared images of body suits, in a variety of colors such as Coral Lake Drip, Canari Drip, Azure Drip, De-Grassy Drip, Honey Drip. View this post on Instagram CORAL LAKE DRIP Exclusively Online @ Adidas.com Oct 29 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 29, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT View this post on Instagram CANARI DRIP Online @ Adidas.com Oct 29 / In-store Oct 30 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 29, 2020 at 9:01am PDT View this post on Instagram AZURE DRIP Online @ Adidas.com Oct 29 / In-store Oct 30 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:00am PDT View this post on Instagram DE-GRASSY DRIP Online @ Adidas.com Oct 29 / In-store Oct 30 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 28, 2020 at 10:02pm PDT View this post on Instagram HONEY DRIP Online @ Adidas.com Oct 29 / In-store Oct 30 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 28, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT View this post on Instagram #THISISMYPARK DRIP 2 October 30 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 22, 2020 at 8:18am PDT Advtg. Tagsbeyonce knowles Previous articleRapper Lil Wayne meets Donald Trump before electionNext article'Fairytale continues': Chakravarthy takes tips from MS post CSK-KKR game Related Articles Fashion & Lifestyle Beyonce all set to launch new ‘Ivy Park x Adidas’ collection Omkar Padte - October 22, 2020 0 Beyonce Knowles is all set to unleash some more of her new Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Read more News Tina Knowles-Lawson reveals the unusual origin of Beyonce’s name Omkar Padte - September 16, 2020 0 Beyonce's mother has recently revealed the origins of her daughter’s name. Read more Latest News Beyonce Knowles's daughter Blue Ivy Carter wins first BET Award Glamsham Editorial - June 29, 2020 0 Pop star Beyonce Knowles eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song, "Brown skin girl". Read more Advtg. LATEST UPDATES Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image Glamsham Editorial - October 31, 2020 0 New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the... Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father October 31, 2020 Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating October 31, 2020 Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:... October 31, 2020 The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul October 31, 2020 Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout October 30, 2020 Advtg. Advtg.