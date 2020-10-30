Beyonce’s bodysuit images will melt you down

Advtg.

Beyonce Knowles has unleashed her latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection and fans are loving it.

On Thursday, Beyonce released the second collection of her highly coveted Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration.

Taking to Instagram, Beyonce shared images of body suits, in a variety of colors such as Coral Lake Drip, Canari Drip, Azure Drip, De-Grassy Drip, Honey Drip.