BLACKPINK continue to make history as they become the first girl group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone. They’re also the third girl group to achieve this feat, preceded by the Spice Girls and Destiny’s Child.

This is the first time since 2001 that a girl group has made it to the cover of the publication. Standing tall for the cover of the June issue of Rolling Stone are the four members of Blackpink: Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa.

A feat as large as gracing the Rolling Stone‘s cover is not a small matter, especially for Blinks. Amidst rumors of an upcoming comeback, the interview couldn’t have dropped at a better time to satiate the group’s fanbase.

Fans started trending Welcome Back Blackpink. The girl group debuted in 2016 and went on to deliver hit singles like Boombayah, Whistle, and Playing With Fire. In 2020, the band released their first album which included collaboration with American pop stars like Cardi B, and Selena Gomez. BlackPink has also collaborated with Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

Check out Blackpink features on the Rolling Stone Cover Magazine below: