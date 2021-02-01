Blake Lively, Sophie Turner bond over body image issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Blake Lively on Monday thanked Sophie Turner for supporting her on her battle with body image issues, post the birth of her third child.

Blake had shared a post on Friday talking of how worried she has been about her body after her third child was born in 2019. She had written that she had to tailor-make her outfit for an appearance on The Tonight Show’s in January 2020 because no one had samples that would fit her.

She wrote: “It’s alienating and confusing. I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby, and was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

Sophie lauded Blake’s post on Monday and commented: “Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!”

Now, Blake has acknowledged Sophie on Monday with a reference to her character Sansa Stark in the blockbuster series “Game Of Thrones”.

“Queen of the north everyone,” went Blake’s thank you note.

Blake has three daughters — James, six, Inez, four, and one-year-old Betty with husband, actor Ryan Reynolds. –ians/ym/vnc