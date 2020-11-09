Cardi B teases fans with new Reebok footwear collection

Advtg.

Cardi B is gearing up for her highly-anticipated Reebok footwear collection.

On Sunday night, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker teased her fans with an exclusive look at her upcoming Reebok collaboration on Instagram.

While the official launch comes Nov. 13, the 28-year-old shared the epic unboxing video of her first-ever sneaker collection giving fans a glimpse at her new collab.

“Wow Wow! I love my @Reebok collab packaging. I never seen it in person. These will be deliver tomorrow. I love it! I hope you guys love it,’ Cardi B wrote in the caption.

In the video, a surprised Cardi B can be heard shouting expletives at special visitors as they open up a giant gold box featuring the collection’s logo on a pink carpet.

The visitors then take out a smaller red box which opens up into the shape of an open mouth. A pair of black and off white platform Club C Cardi sneakers can be seen sitting on top of the tongue.

According to reports, Cardi B has been working with Reebok since 2018 starring in several ad campaigns.

“It started with advertisements and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi B recently told Footwear News about her partnership.

“I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product [but Reebok did].”

The new video comes after the rapper previously teased fans on her birthday, Oct 11, that she would be releasing her first-ever sneaker collaboration with Reebok in November.