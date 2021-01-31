ADVERTISEMENT
Chrissy Teigen teases new hair colour

Model Chrissy Teigen has channeled her inner Barbie as she chose to colour her hair pink.

By Glamsham Editorial
Chrissy Teigen teases new hair colour
Chrissy Teigen (pic courtesy: instagram)
Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen sporting grey jeans paired with a black crop top and over jacket. She is seen wearing white stilettos.

What catches the eye is her pink hair.

For the caption, she wrote: “Pink!”

Chrissy had recently shared a stunning picture on social media dressed in an all-white ensemble but it was the caption that grabbed the attention.

“Why does 55 degrees in LA feel colder than 55 degrees in any other city? what weighs more a pound of feathers or a pound of rocks? why do we park on a driveway but dri,” she wrote as the caption.  –ians/dc/pgh

