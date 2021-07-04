Adv.
Adv.
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Victoria-David Beckham’s colour-coordinated marriage anniversary

By Glamsham Bureau
Victoria-David Beckham's colour-coordinated marriage anniversary
Colour-coordinated Victoria and David Beckham | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Ace footballer David Beckham took to social media to wish wife Victoria on their marriage anniversary on Sunday.

Uploading pictures of himself with Victoria and their four children, wearing colour coordinated outfits, he captioned the image: “22 years later, still matching outfits Happy anniversary love u so much and thank you for giving me our amazing kids so we can all wear the same.”

Victoria met David when she was part of the popular girl band Spice Girls, before she decided to take up fashion designing as a career choice.

Adv.

Victoria and Beckham together have four children – sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz and daughter Harper.

Adv.
Source@davidbeckham
Previous articleColombia edge out Uruguay on penalties to reach Copa semis
Next articleParidhi inspires co-star Ravi Bhatia to be happy during hectic schedule
Adv.
Adv.
Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates