ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump

Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child and is weeks away from her due date

By Glamsham Bureau
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump
Emily Ratajkowski flaunts baby bump (photo credit: instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 24: Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child and is weeks away from her due date. The 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures flaunting her baby bump in a semi-sheer black catsuit on Wednesday. She joked about how she is about to pop.

The suit had a snug fit and Emily was posing at a New York street intersection.

“Alexa play Future I can hear the streets callin ?? #bouttopop,” she wrote as caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily is married to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard and the couple celebrated their three-year marriage anniversary on Tuesday.

She posted a few throwback pictures of the couple on Instagram story and captioned: ‘Three years ago we headed down to City Hall with some of our closest friends. Everyone wore suits and I had this hat made & we got married!” Emily put a date stamp mark denoting February 23, 2018 on the story.

ADVERTISEMENT
Source@emrata
Previous articleShriya Pilgaonkar’s new mantra: Hoop till you drop
Next articleShilpa Shetty flaunts ‘rockstar vibes’ in Maldives
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski opens up on her new blonde look

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Model-actress Emily Ratajkowski is currently sporting blonde hair. In an interview, Emily spoke about her new look and the time it took
Read more
Latest News

George Floyd death: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes attend protest in Miami

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes joined a protest in Miami, Florida, following the death of George Floyd
Read more
News

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her Armpits

Glamsham Editorial - 0
American model and actress Emily Ratajkowski rose to prominence in 2013 after appearing topless in the music video for Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" Ratajkowski appeared on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the erotic magazine treats!, Ratajkowski began acting as a child in the San Diego area before she gained a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series iCarly
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021