Gwyneth Paltrow: I gained a lot of weight over Covid

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow confesses binging on pasta and alcohol after she had Covid and blames it for her weight gain.

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, Feb 27: Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow confesses binging on pasta and alcohol after she had Covid and blames it for her weight gain.

Paltrow, who has been battling long Covid, where symptoms for last weeks or months after the infection has gone, said, “I’ve noticed over the past couple of years that my metabolism is slowed down. I know a lot of that is perimenopause.”

“I’m 48 years old, and I know that women tend to lose up to 30 per cent of their metabolic speed once we enter this phase of life, etc. So I know some of it is that. “I think maybe some of it is because I got Covid. My physician in New York was saying that that was affecting a lot of his patients’ metabolisms as well,” she added.

“What I really noticed was the snap back that I used to have – you know, if I gained some weight and I wasn’t happy, I could quickly eat really well for a couple of days, exercise a lot, and it would all be gone,” she said.

The actress said that she did not plan her eating after contracting the virus.

“I gained a lot of weight over Covid. Covid happened and I didn’t do my eating plan. I just was like having alcohol and pasta all the time and then I sort of hit a wall,” she explained.

Despite putting on weight, she shed 4.9 kilos after eating bone broth for a week, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the podcast The Art of Being Well, Paltrow said, “You started me on the bone broth cleanse, which was incredible (and) hard, but that process of letting my digestive system rest and for the lining to start to heal a little bit over those first six days, I felt like I never could have found or started to listen to that intuitive voice about what I wanted to eat or not eat had I not kind of done something a bit drastic to kind of do that reset.”

Previous articlePrince Harry: British press was destroying my mental health
