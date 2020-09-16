Halsey and Sydney Sweeney tease fans with jaw-dropping bikini pictures

Halsey continues to raise the temperature on social media with her latest post showing off her bikini body alongside her soon-to-be co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

The ‘Bad At Love’ singer, 25, recently teamed up with the 23-year-old actress for a breathtaking bikini photoshoot ever.

Halsey and Sydney Sweeney, took to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday, September 15, where they shared a series of pictures of her and the ‘Euphoria’ star enjoying a picnic poolside date in skimpy bikinis.

“Strong and tender, my favorite lady and I,” the ‘You Should Be Sad’ singer wrote in her caption.

Sharing similar snaps on her Instagram, Sydney wrote: “Dream girls”.

The pics find both women looking stunning in one-piece cross bikinis that highlighted their gorgeous figures. The post has gained a lot of traction as both the girls left little to the imagination.

In one of the snaps, the duo sported matching cut-out bikinis flaunting their toned waists and ample cleavages. The duo, later switched out their stunning one-piece with yellow-and-white string bikinis as they posed by the poolside.

Last week, the songstress announced to her fans that she would be making her acting debut with Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Player’s Table’, a series based on Jessica Goodman’s bestselling book, ‘They Wish They Were Us.’

According to reports, the series will also see Halsey serving as a producer. The show has yet to pick up a network or streaming service.

Before teaming up for the show, Halsey and Sweeney were last were seen together in the music video for Halsey’s single ‘Graveyard.’