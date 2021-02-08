ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs

Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs. The rapper shared her desire with fans in a tweet she has posted.

By Glamsham Editorial
ADVERTISEMENT

Iggy Azalea wishes she had longer legs. The rapper shared her desire with fans in a tweet she has posted.

“I wish I had long a** legs but all I got is this long a** back,” joked the singer in her post on the microblogging website.

Azalea, who is known for tracks such as “Fancy”, “Kream” and “Lola”, also shared that she has problems with her hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an earlier tweet, she revealed that she fears she will pull it out by accident. “I absolutely hate trying to Get glue out of my hair without going bald,” wrote the 30-year-old, who has over seven million Twitter followers.

Last month, the rapper had revealed she owes her success to her mother. “The reason why I achieved anything in life is because my mom always gassed me up and I’m doing the same for my baby whatever he does I’m his #1 day one fan.”  –ians/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTributes flow for tennis great Akhtar Ali
Next articleShamita Shetty: You're in an industry that says out of sight is out of mind
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Here’s how Iggy Azalea wishes to celebrate her first Christmas with son Onyx

Omkar Padte - 0
Iggy Azalea is looking forward to spending her first Christmas with her son Onyx.
Read more
News

Iggy Azalea’s baby boy spotted for the first time since birth

Omkar Padte - 0
Iggy Azalea welcomed a precious baby boy earlier this year, and ever since it was confirmed, fans have been eagerly waiting to see his face.
Read more
Latest News

Iggy Azalea confirms becoming a mother

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Rap star Iggy Azalea has announced that she has become a mother to a baby boy. The rap star took to Instagram Stories, to make the announcement.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Kylie Jenner gives Caitlyn Jenner a makeover

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner gave her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover in a video they appeared together. The two appeared in a rare YouTube...

Rita Ora: If someone doesn’t like what I wear, they don’t...

Shakira's new red hairdo gives us major 90s vibes

Shakira’s new red hairdo gives us major 90s vibes

Checkout Kim Kardashian flaunt tiny waist in tie-up bikini

Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny bikini

Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny swimwear

Blake Lively, Sophie Turner bond over body image issues

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021