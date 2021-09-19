- Advertisement -

Grammy-winning singer Adele made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram-official by posting a picture of them together for the first time on Sunday.

The couple confirmed their relationship in August.

The black and white picture was taken on the red carpet of an event. The singer has kept her relationship with Rich low-key so far.

She captioned the image with just a heart emoticon.

Adele finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo.