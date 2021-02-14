ADVERTISEMENT
James Corden opens up on adapting a healthier lifestyle

American television show host and comedian James Corden says that he is working towards a healthier lifestyle.

According to eonline.com, James was speaking on chat show host Oprah Winfrey’s virtual event – WW presents ‘Your Life In Focus’.

James said, “As a man, it’s historically seen as (not) very sexy to say that you’re on a diet or it’s not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health. Because men drink beer and we go out, and it doesn’t matter what you look like, and all those things.”

He added,”I’ve lost 16 pounds. And I’ve been doing some exercise which I hate. I just can’t bare it so I’m using the word ‘hate’. But my wife is so good at it.”

James believes that being able to take care of oneself is a very attractive quality.

He said,”I actually think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say,’I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better’.”  –ians/ym/khz/

