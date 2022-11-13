Jamie Foxx talks about wanting to return to simpler, less contentious times

‘Django Unchained’ star Jamie Foxx misses the time when things were simpler and when he was rolling in the good times – basically the 2000s which were a stark contrast to what he says is the overall climate right now.

The actor spoke about American rapper Takeoff’s murder after sending condolences, reports TMZ. He also hopped onto a train of thought about what he considers a massive cloud of negativity that’s hovering above Hollywood.

Foxx suggested that there’s a general heaviness among his celebrity friends these days — especially rappers — that seems to be leading to some dark moments and tragedies, which he says could be avoided if everyone just went back to having fun again like they used to.

TMZ said Foxx spoke about making records and partying it up, implying that camaraderie and light-heartedness are long gone in 2022 among his music industry peers. Instead, there are more killings than ever, not to mention more controversies than ever, a la Kanye West.

Foxx also said he’ll never speak ill of his brothers, Kanye included, with whom he’s made a handful of hits over the years.

Foxx also thinks the solution to all the rancour and hand-wringing that seem to consume everyone lately is a little more focus on positivity and paying less attention to the ugly side of things, particularly when it comes to the media.