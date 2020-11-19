Advtg.
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for ‘Vital Proteins’

Jennifer Aniston, a noted a beauty influencer has announced an exciting new project.

By Omkar Padte
Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for'Vital Proteins'
Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins' (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Jennifer Aniston, a noted beauty influencer has announced an exciting new project.

The ‘Friends’ alum has reportedly teamed up with collagen and wellness brand ‘Vital Proteins’ for the company’s upcoming campaign.

Aniston has been appointed as both, the face and Chief Creative Officer and according to reports, she has been using the brand’s products since before 2016. The starlet is a huge fan of the protein-packed Collagen Peptides in particular.

Advtg.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she announced that she’s joined collagen brand Vital Proteins as its new chief creative officer.

“I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer,” Jennifer Aniston wrote alongside photos of herself posing with some of the brand’s products.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!”

Advtg.

Talking about the new project, Jennifer Aniston said, “Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day.”

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she told People magazine.

“Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”

Advtg.

This is Jennifer Aniston’s first business venture in the health and fitness space, who previously had a small share in hair care company ‘Living Proof.’ She has previously worked with skincare brand Aveeno since 2013 and spent over a decade as the celebrity face of Smartwater, reports Page Six.

Advtg.
Previous articleSamantha Akkineni makes a powerpuff statement in new post
Next articleIndia's 2018-19 series triumph star Pujara takes guard

Related Articles

News

Jennifer Aniston adopts a new puppy, and its insanely cute

Omkar Padte - 0
Jennifer Aniston has just added a new member to her family.
Read more
News

When Jennifer Aniston considered quitting

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston has been in showbiz for over three decades, but there was a time when she thought of quitting.
Read more
News

‘Friends’ reunion at Emmys 2020 for Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox united for a mini reunion to celebrate their hugely popular sitcom, Friends, during a video...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

India's 2018-19 series triumph star Pujara takes guard

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 19 (IANS) A lot hinges on batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who was the star of Indias historic Test series triumph in 2018-19,...
Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins'

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for ‘Vital Proteins’

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins' 1

Samantha Akkineni makes a powerpuff statement in new post

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins' 2

Amitabh Bachchan shares a gem on acting

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins' 3

Sunny Leone stuns in Little Black Dress

Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for 'Vital Proteins' 3

BTS fans proud of band member Jung Kook directing new music...

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks