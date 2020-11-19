Jennifer Aniston appointed as Chief Creative Officer for ‘Vital Proteins’

Advtg.

Jennifer Aniston, a noted beauty influencer has announced an exciting new project.

The ‘Friends’ alum has reportedly teamed up with collagen and wellness brand ‘Vital Proteins’ for the company’s upcoming campaign.

Aniston has been appointed as both, the face and Chief Creative Officer and according to reports, she has been using the brand’s products since before 2016. The starlet is a huge fan of the protein-packed Collagen Peptides in particular.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she announced that she’s joined collagen brand Vital Proteins as its new chief creative officer.

“I’m so excited to (finally) announce that I’m joining @vitalproteins as the Chief Creative Officer,” Jennifer Aniston wrote alongside photos of herself posing with some of the brand’s products.

“Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly… so when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, I jumped on it. I’ve always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out – and I’m so happy to share the importance of collagen. #StayVital More on THIS soon!”

Talking about the new project, Jennifer Aniston said, “Our strength starts from within, so I choose good nutrition and the right supplements to start off my day.”

“Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I’ve always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she told People magazine.

“Now to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me.”

This is Jennifer Aniston’s first business venture in the health and fitness space, who previously had a small share in hair care company ‘Living Proof.’ She has previously worked with skincare brand Aveeno since 2013 and spent over a decade as the celebrity face of Smartwater, reports Page Six.