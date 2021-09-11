JLo, Ben Affleck flaunt PDA on first red carpet appearance

- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck are finally making their relationship red carpet official.

Months after rekindling their romance, they made their first official public appearance together as a couple at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The pair walked hand-in-hand as they attended the premiere of his new film “The Last Duel” on Friday night.

They flaunted PDA while posing for photographs, locking lips and wrapping their arms around each other in front of photographers. The pair was also captured staring adoringly at each other.

Coming in support of her beau, Lopez stole the attention with her skin-baring and glam-up look. She bared her cleavage in a white Georges Hobeika gown with a plunging neckline trimmed in crystals, which she paired with matching silver platforms and a sparkly clutch.

Affleck looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and a black bow-tie. He completed the formalwear with shiny black leather shoes while sporting well-trimmed and thin facial hair.

Earlier on Friday, Lopez also accompanied Ben at a “The Last Duel” photo call.

The couple were first dating from 2002 and got engaged in November of that year, but they split in 2004.

They moved on with different individuals but after several failed relationships, they rekindled their romance in April.

–IANS

dc/ksk/