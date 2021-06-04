Katie Price undergoing treatment

Adv.

Former glamour model and singer Katie Price has shared that she is undergoing fat dissolving treatment to make her derriere smaller.

Price shared the news in a YouTube video that she had undergone two colonic irrigations before beginning her fat-dissolving treatment, reports femalefirt.co.uk.

“We’ve been put under the test today. Literally, top-to-toe is good,” she said, adding that she could “actually feel a difference”.

“A few more treatments and that’ll be good, won’t it?” added the mother-of-five.

The model, once by her pseudonym Jordan, is also a singer and author. She launched her album, “A Whole New World” with Peter Andre in 2006 and had a stint on reality TV. She has written 11 bestseller novels, six autobiographical books, two series of children’s books, and a book on fashion.