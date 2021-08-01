Adv.
Katy Perry stuns fans with her looks

By Glamsham Bureau
Katy Perry | pic courtesy: instagram
American singer Katy Perry left her fans amazed with her stylish look during a UNICEF event in Capri, Italy.

She can be seen wearing a floor-length strapless black gown with dramatic ruffle grey sleeves, silver earrings and stunning Updo hairstyle.

As soon as she posted the picture on her Instagram account, comments started pouring in. Fans loved her appearance at the gala event and complimented her with, “wow”, “love you” and “awsmm”.

She captioned the photo with a heart icon: “@luisaviaroma & of course my friends @unicefitalia?”

Source@katyperry
