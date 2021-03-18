ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Kelly Brook launches beer brand

Kelly Brook, who plans to sell different types of beer and non alcoholic drinks, also has a gin bar and a coffee shop at her place.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kelly Brook
Kelly Brook
ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Kelly Brook is launching her brand of beer. The brand will be launched under the name Kelly Ann Parsons, her birth name.

Kelly, who plans to sell different types of beer and non alcoholic drinks, also has a gin bar and a coffee shop at her place.

“I’ve really enjoyed making my home space versatile for my working day and it’s really helped to keep me feeling energised and happy. You don’t need a lot of room, but creating different designated areas for activities, whether it’s making a coffee or having a stretch, is a nice way to make use of all your space. I’ve created different areas in my home dedicated to things I like to do, like a reading corner, a yoga space, a little coffee shop and a gin bar. When I feel organised in my living space it’s a total game changer and I’ve loved presenting my radio show overlooking my garden,” she said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Kelly is a pro in the kitchen, too, and she baked a lot during the lockdown.

“We love to bake. Since we’ve been able to get hold of flour, we’ve been baking up a storm. Who doesn’t love cake? I love cooking healthy, low-calorie meals and I’ve been experimenting and batch cooking soups and meals for the freezer, which I never usually have time to do,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRithvik Dhanjani: Hosting shows lets me be myself
Next articleRahul Dev feels health awareness has increased lately
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kelly Brook embarrassed to be regarded as a sex symbol

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Former glamour model Kelly Brook says she never feels sexy as she is more of a goofy clown and is embarrassed to be regarded...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Defending champion Chikkarangappa rises to top with a 65

NRAI chief backs India to deliver successful ISSF World Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the staging of...

Rahul fails as opener, middle-order may be way ahead

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 17 (IANS) On November 25 last year, two days before the ODI series in Australia was to begin, the then India vice-captain...

Riteish Deshmukh turns hairstylist for injured wife Genelia

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Riteish Deshmukh turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia, who currently has her left hand plastered

Urvashi Rautela ‘off to kitchen’ after her mom shares Virat Kohli’s cooking pic

Fashion and Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday gave a funny response to her mother after she hinted that her daughter should try cooking.

Nia Sharma oozes oomph in new post, invites ‘precious comments’

Fashion n Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
Television actress Nia Sharma's latest picture oozes oomph as she poses for the camera flaunting her tiny waist.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates