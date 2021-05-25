Adv.
Adv.
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kelly Osbourne denies having had plastic surgery

Star Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is an outcome of plastic surgery

By Glamsham Bureau
Kelly Osbourne denies having had plastic surgery
Star Kelly Osbourne new look | pic courtesy: instagram
Adv.

Star Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is an outcome of plastic surgery, in a new video post she shared with fans. She shared a video clip captioned: “Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?”

“Good morning everyone. I’m currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am,” she told fans.

Osbourne added, “And I have not done plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment.”

Adv.

She previously shared that a weight loss surgery gave her a “fighting chance” at restarting her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Adv.
Sourcekellyosbourne
Previous articleTCL, Flipkart unveil new range of smart TVs in India
Next articleKangana Ranaut plants trees in Tauktae aftermath
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates