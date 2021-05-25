Kelly Osbourne denies having had plastic surgery

Adv.

Star Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is an outcome of plastic surgery, in a new video post she shared with fans. She shared a video clip captioned: “Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?”

“Good morning everyone. I’m currently in hair and makeup right now. I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body and who I am,” she told fans.

Osbourne added, “And I have not done plastic surgery. I’ve never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment.”

Adv.

She previously shared that a weight loss surgery gave her a “fighting chance” at restarting her life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.