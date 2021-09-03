HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kendall Jenner announced as creative director of fashion label

Supermodel and 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Kendall Jenner is now a creative director of a fashion label FWRD.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kendall Jenner announced as creative director of fashion label
Kendall Jenner | pic courtesy: instagram
- Advertisement -

Supermodel and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kendall Jenner is now a creative director of a fashion label FWRD.

The 25-year-old supermodel, whose edit is available to shop now via FWRD.com, will work with designers and brands to shape the boutique e-commerce site’s offerings.

- Advertisement -

In a statement posted on the online retailer’s website, Kendall said: “I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the most brilliant people in this business.”

She added: “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I am excited to help curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands. Check out my FWRD campaign shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Carlos Nazario.”

- Advertisement -

News of Kendall’s latest role comes after she was hailed the “biggest fashion icon” in the world.

Kendall launched a limited-time 72-hour capsule collection with German online retailer About You last month with a second planned for later this year and she’s been praised by those involved.

- Advertisement -
Source@kendalljenner
Previous articleEmilia Clarke eliminates plastic surgery to meet ‘ridiculous beauty standards’
Next articleZoe Kravitz ‘having fun’ in romance with Channing Tatum
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,013FansLike
43,297FollowersFollow
6,156FollowersFollow
57,407FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv