Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny swimwear

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian stuns fans with her new post, flaunting hourglass figure in a tiny silver bikini.

By Glamsham Editorial
Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny bikini
Khloe Kardashian flaunts hourglass body in tiny bikini (photo credit: instagram)
Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian stuns fans with her new post on Instagram, flaunting hourglass figure in a tiny silver bikini.

In the image, Khloe is seen lounging on a recliner. She teams her swimwear with a sheer coverup and sports some make-up. 

“Have been looking everywhere and literally I can’t find ONE f*ck to give! I AM EXHAUSTED!” she wrote as the caption.

Khloe is currently holidaying with her sisters Kim, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older.  –ians/dc/vnc

