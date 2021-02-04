ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Checkout Kim Kardashian flaunt tiny waist in tie-up bikini

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in a tie-up bikini photo she has shared

By Glamsham Editorial
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian flaunts her tiny waist in a tie-up bikini photo she has shared on social media.

In the Instagram images, Kim is seen sporting printed beige swimwear flaunting her waist and curves. To complete her look, Kim is seen wearing sunglasses.

“I hope you have a great day,” she wrote as the caption.

Kim’s sister Khloe took to the comment section and wrote: “I will now.”

Singer Baby Rexha wrote: “Wow”.

Kim is currently holidaying with her sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie in Turks and Caicos Islands, where Kylie’s daughter Stormi turned a year older recently.  –ians/dc/vnc

