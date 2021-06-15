Adv.
InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian glows in neon bikini

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, June 15 (IANS) Kim Kardashian’s Tuesday post on Instagram sees the Reality TV star flaunting her curves in a tiny neon green bikini.

In the picture, Kim tucks into a taco and wonders in the caption: “Is it Taco Tuesday yet?!?!”

The image garnered over 2,806,880 likes within hours.

Speaking about her personal life, Kim is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

–IANS

dc/vnc

