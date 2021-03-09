ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian scorches in pink

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian sets temperature soaring with a new picture

By Glamsham Bureau
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Los Angeles, March 9: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian sets temperature soaring with a new picture she has shared on Instagram. 

In the image, Kim poses in powder pink lingerie and strikes a pout for the camera with her hands raised. Kim chose to keep her hair open in the photo and flaunted a nude make-up look. 

For caption, Kim dropped a lips emoji. 

Kim, who has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, is planning to foray into the greeting cards business along with sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and mother Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians have already filed documents to trademark the name of their greeting cards line as Kardashian Kards.

Previous articleSeries Review | Bombay Begums: Defined by its performances
Next articleDiljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa’s quirky spin to ‘Pawri’ meme
