Kylie Jenner ‘always meant to be a mom’

Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, feels that she was “always meant to” be a mother and seeing her daughter Stormi grow has been the “best part” of her last few years.

She said: “Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do. Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years.”

Kylie takes parenthood “one day at a time” and urges other mothers to be kind to themselves, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “Be gentle with yourself. Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!”

Kylie is launching her own baby care collection, Kylie Baby, which includes shampoos, conditioners, bubble baths, towels and travel cases.

She said that her new venture is a dream come true.

She told Elle.com: “It was a dream of mine to create safe and effective products as a gift to my kids.

“As a new mom, I was curious and conscious about the products that would work best for my daughter’s hair and skin. That’s how I came up with the idea to launch a baby line with clean formulas that were gentle enough and would work for all skin and hair types without compromising quality.”