Hollywood Fashion & Lifestyle

Kylie Jenner is having ‘baby blues’

Reality TV star and cosmetics czarina Kylie Jenner's mood was baby blue in hue, she shared a glimpse of it with fans

By Glamsham Editorial
Reality TV star and cosmetics czarina Kylie Jenner’s mood on Thursday was baby blue in hue, and she shared a glimpse of it with fans on social media.

In a set of three images she posted on Instagram, Kylie is seen in a white cut-out crop top paired with blue prints. She has her long black hair open.

“Baby blues,” she captioned the picture, where she is seen wearing minimal make-up.

A recent video captured Kylie giving her father Caitlyn Jenner a makeover.

She recently took some time off to fly off to Turks and Caicos Islands where her daughter Stormi turned a year older. She was accompanied by her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.  –ians/dc/vnc

