Kylie Jenner: I love being your mommy

Kylie Jenner shared a set of pictures with her daughter Stormi, saying she loves being mommy.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kylie Jenner: I love being your mommy
Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi | pic courtesy: instagram
Reality TV star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shared a set of pictures with her daughter Stormi on Monday, saying she loves being mommy.

Kylie shared the pictures on Instagram. The images capture the mother-daughter duo in various moods – at the poolside, in bed, and Kylie brushing Stormi’s teeth with a tiny toothbrush, besides a solo picture of the little girl.

“I love being your mommy,” Kylie wrote as the caption.

Stormi was born in 2018 and is Kylie’s daughter with the reality star’s former partner, rapper Travis Scott.

Recently, Kylie made a contribution of over $500K to a new hospital lounge designed for adolescent and young adult cancer patients.

Source@kyliejenner
