La Métamorphose Couture Fall Winter 2021-22 Collection Madame Butterfly

It’s time to take the masks off and find out the truth about ourselves. This is the message that La Métamorphose delivers to us through this new collection.
A multifaceted woman, sometimes a silvery and sequined chrysalis sculpted in an ultra sexy jumpsuit or in a mermaid dress, sometimes draped in silk organza or satin, mikado and lace of transparent evening dresses.
The masterpiece of the collection, the midnight blue butterfly dress, with its cut-out handpainted wings painted in a cloud of silk chiffon.
La Métamorphose delivers a very feminine, structured and sequined collection for the day and vaporous, transparent and sexy gowns for the evening.
(credit for images is Greg Alexander © Méphistophélès Productions)