Priyanka Chopra’s dinner pix with Michelle Yeoh

Even as the world premiere of Marvel’s Asian superhero film, ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, drew instant critical acclaim, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s dinner pictures with Malaysian action star Michelle Yeoh, along with some of the movie’s other cast members, garnered more than seven lakh likes on Instagram when last counted.

Yeoh plays the guardian of a mythical city in the film, which has been slated for a theatrical release on September 3. The lead character Shang Chi is played by the Canadian actor and stunt man, Simu Liu.

Priyanka captioned her post with the comment: “When you get a seat at the cool kids’ table. #queens #asianpride.” Besides Priyanka and Michelle, also seen in the picture are the actress-rapper Awkwafina (she plays Katy, Shang Chi’s friend), the Canadian actress Sandra Oh (Christina Yang of ‘Gray’s Anatomy’) and the British ‘La La Land’ actress Sonoya Mizuno.