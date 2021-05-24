Madonna highlights ‘brave new world’

Adv.

Singer Madonna has shared a set of pictures on social media about a brave new world on Monday. Madonna posted three pictures, where she holds a placard that reads, “Clean and Sanitized for your city.”

In one, she is also seen holding a drink in one hand. She looks gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with matching beret and cat-eye reading glasses.

The first image has a caption that reads, “Brave,” with earth and drink emoji. The second photo read, “New”, while the third has the word “World” captioning it.

In January, Madonna reportedly visited five countries in three weeks amidst the pandemic. The 62-year-old flew from Los Angeles to London with her backing dancer and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.