Megan Fox stuns VMAs 2021 red carpet in see-through ensemble

Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly surely made some heads turn with their daring red carpet looks at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

By Glamsham Bureau
Megan Fox and beau Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards | pic courtesy: instagram
Actress Megan Fox and her rapper beau Machine Gun Kelly surely made some heads turn with their daring red carpet looks at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Fox looked every inch glamorous as she wore a see-through Mugler gown with crystals over an embellished thong and nude corset bra on the red carpet for Kelly’s VMA debut.

Kelly flaunted his final make-up touches on Instagram Stories before hitting the red carpet, reports usatoday.com.

The rapper went bold in a bright red metallic suit with pearl accents on his face.

Kelly discussed how he collaborates on fashion with Fox for red carpet appearances. “It’s 50/50,” he said during the VMA Awards pre-show.

“This one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night.”

“She’s beautiful,” Kelly added.

Kelly later posted photos of the two from the red carpet on Instagram with the caption: “I found a mermaid.”

Fox shared a gamut of pictures of their look on Instagram and called Kelly “daddy”.

“Daddy’s gonna win a VMA,” Fox wrote in the caption of the image, which currently has 1.9 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

Source@mtv
