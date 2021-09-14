HomeInternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Frank Ocean carries green robotic baby at Met Gala 2021

The R&B star Frank Ocean wore a black Dreamcore cap, brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening.

By Glamsham Bureau
Frank Ocean carries green robotic baby at Met Gala 2021 | pic courtesy: instagram
Frank Ocean brought a green robotic baby with him to the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening. The experimental R&B star wore a black Dreamcore cap and at times also showed off his neon-green hair. He dazzled in a black Prada jacket, similar to the nylon gabardine anorak jacket he wore at the 2019 Met Gala. Ocean’s new independent American luxury brand Homer recently partnered with Prada on a collection.

“In America … I feel like we do kinda make, set some trends in general, especially in music,” he said about the evening’s theme of ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, according to Billboard.com.

Frank is a singer, songwriter, record producer, rapper, photographer, and visual artist. He is recognized for his idiosyncratic musical style, introspective and elliptical songwriting, and wide vocal range. He is considered a representative artist of alternative R&B.

Frank’s debut studio album ‘Channel Orange’ was one of the most acclaimed albums of 2012. It was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards, while the album’s hit single ‘Thinkin Bout You’ garnered Ocean a nomination for Record of the Year.

Source@_metgala2021
