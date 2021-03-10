ADVERTISEMENT
Mia Khalifa looks ‘mean’ in new picture post

Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa strikes a mean pose

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 10: Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa strikes a mean pose in her latest Instagram picture.

In the photo, Mia strikes a pose in a cut-out mustard-coloured dress in, flaunting her tiny waist. She stands against the backdrop of a forest.

“Damn, I look mean,” she wrote as caption with a chick emoji. The image currently has over 770K likes.

Last month, Mia found herself in the line of fire among Indian social media users, for coming out in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest.

She had tweeted, “”What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

Her tweet came after international pop sensation Rihanna and activist Greta Thunberg expressed concern over the issue.

