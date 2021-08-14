Miley Cyrus says grooming her horses makes her happy

- Advertisement -

Pop singer Miley Cyrus shared that she is happiest when she is back at her family home in Tennessee caring for her horses. “People see me doing glamorous things on stage, wearing bedazzled clothes and being kind of over the top, but I really like going back home (to Tennessee),” Cyrus said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: I go wash my horses, which seems like something that’s a chore, but I’m out in the city so much that actually being able to get down and dirty and be on the farm the way that I grew up makes me super happy.”

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has learnt to understand that she is many different people at once.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ hitmaker said: “I need to accept and love all the different versions of myself, even when I can be contradictory. There’s, like, cycles of my identity, you know, some days I’m stronger, some days I’m weaker.”

The 28-year-old singer says she would go onstage “feeling totally confident, and sometimes it feels as terrifying as the first time.”

Cyrus added: “Being a human is very complex, it is very layered. But all these identities and experiences and little micro-moments build up to make you the person you are.”