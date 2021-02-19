ADVERTISEMENT
Miranda Kerr finds work-life balance as parent a tough deal

Model Miranda Kerr is a mother of three, she finds it tough maintaining a work-life balance as a parent.

Miranda Kerr
Los Angeles, Feb 19: Model Miranda Kerr is a mother of three, and she finds it tough maintaining a work-life balance as a parent.

Kerr has a 10-year-old son Flynn with actor, former-husband Orlando Bloom, besides two-year-old son Hart and toddler Myles with businessman Evan Spiegel.

“It’s definitely a juggling act. When most people text me, they’re like ‘How are you?’ I send them the juggling emoji because that’s how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a one-year-old and a two-year-old, and I’m still breastfeeding my one-year-old,” Kerr said, according to femalefirst.co.uk.

She says sometimes she has to pinch herself for the life she has. “Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we’re both doing what we love,” she told eonline.com.

She added, “My heart is just so full of joy and happiness. It’s definitely busy. No day’s ever the same. But we love it. I couldn’t be happier, and I feel very grateful and very blessed to have three healthy boys and a wonderful husband.”

