Happy Halloween 2021: Paris Hilton channels her inner ‘sexy Cinderella’ plays Squid Game

Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton gave a spin of ‘sexy’ to the Disney princess Cinderella for Halloween.

Paris shared a string of pictures on social media dressed up as the princess but with a twist. Instead of wearing a floor sweeping ice blue gown, she chose a thigh length ensemble paired with gloves and a tiara. Another spin added to the attire was that all her friends were dressed up as actors of the globally popular Korean show ‘Squid Game.’

“#SexyCinderella plays #SquidGames #Halloween,” she wrote as the caption.

Paris and her beau Carter Reum are all set to get married.

The two got engaged in February this year after confirming their romance back in April 2020, and enjoyed a lavish joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Her wedding registry totals a staggering $60,000, as she and Reum have added items including a $1,000 crystal caviar server with a spoon, and a $4,885 Baccarat vase.