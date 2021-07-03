Adv.
Paris Hilton flaunts 'Disney princess vibes'

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, July 3 (IANS) Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton showcases her princess vibes in her latest post on social media.

Paris posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen dressed in a yellow dress. She completes her look with minimal make-up, curled up hair and diamond drop earrings.

The picture reminds of Disney princess Belle in “Beauty And The Beast”.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Be kind and gracious like Cinderella, and confident and outspoken like Belle. #LovesIt#FlashbackFriday#DisneyPrincessVibes.”

Last month, Paris talked about her love for deejaying. She said she simply followed her passion and that playing music and performing had always been her superpower.

–IANS

