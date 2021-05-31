Adv.

Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton flaunts summer vibes in a new photograph she has shared on social media.

Paris posted a picture on Instagram dressed in a baby pink coloured bralette worn with a bright pink head cover and starfish shaped earrings. To complete her look, Paris wears lime coloured eyeshadow and glossy lips.

“Feels like summer. Hope you are all having a beautiful weekend, babes… #SundayFunday #Sliving,” Paris wrote alongside the image, which currently has 464K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Adv.

Earlier on Sunday, Hilton shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life.

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.