Paris Hilton is a ‘butterfly babe’ in latest post

Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton channelled her inner ‘butterfly babe’ spirit as she posted a throwback picture from her holiday in the French Polynesian island of Bora Bora. Paris posted a gorgeous picture on Instagram. She is dressed in a multi-coloured striped bikini and is holding a yellow butterfly printed cover up as she poses.

In the background, the bright blue ocean can be seen.

“Fly as free as a butterfly. Thinking of memories in Bora Bora… who’s ready for summer? Wishing you all a beautiful weekend,” Paris captioned the image.

For the hashtags, she wrote #LovesIt #ButterflyBabe.

In April, Paris shared a romantic post on her 17-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum. She tagged the businessman as her twin flame, who makes her dream bigger than she ever had before.

Paris and Carter got engaged on February 13.