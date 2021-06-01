Paris Hilton is #BossBabe and Barbie rolled in one

Adv.

Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton looks like a cross between #BossBabe and Barbie in a new photograph she has shared on social media.

Paris posted the picture on Instagram on Monday night according to India time. In the image, she is seen sitting in a car dressed in a white blouse paired with black pants. She completed her look with chunky sunglasses and left her blonde hair open on one side.

She is seen holding lipstick and a mirror as she poses for the camera.

Adv.

“Never give up on your dreams. You have the power to create a beautiful reality . #DreamBig #BossBabe #MondayMotivation,” Paris wrote as the caption.

Earlier on Sunday, Hilton had shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life.