InternationalFashion & Lifestyle

Paris Hilton is #BossBabe and Barbie rolled in one

Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton looks like a cross between #BossBabe and Barbie in a new photograph

By Glamsham Bureau
Entrepreneur-socialite Paris Hilton looks like a cross between #BossBabe and Barbie in a new photograph she has shared on social media. 

Paris posted the picture on Instagram on Monday night according to India time. In the image, she is seen sitting in a car dressed in a white blouse paired with black pants. She completed her look with chunky sunglasses and left her blonde hair open on one side. 

She is seen holding lipstick and a mirror as she poses for the camera. 

“Never give up on your dreams. You have the power to create a beautiful reality . #DreamBig  #BossBabe #MondayMotivation,” Paris wrote as the caption. 

Earlier on Sunday, Hilton had shared a loved-up post on her 18-month anniversary with beau Carter Reum, whom she tagged as her best friend for life.

